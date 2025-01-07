From the first day I met you, I knew you were something special – Dandy’s widow



“Zambia and indeed the world has lost a musical genius. But I have lost the love of my life,” Dandy Krazy’s wife Hellen Chalwe penned down in a tribute as the country bid farewell to her husband yesterday.



“I will live to remember that fateful night on December 31, 2024 when I received that call informing me of an accident that changed my life negatively. That road accident forever altered the course of our lives.”





On Monday, Zambians braved the rains to send off Wesley Chibambo AKA Dandy Krazy whose works and talent were unmatched.



At a ceremony held at the Agricultural and Commercial Show grounds, the event was filled with mixed emotions, laughter, sorrow, dances and gratitude for his talent.





But, despite the hundreds of Zambians who filled the Lusaka Show grounds yesterday, no one could have known the 47 year old artiste better than his rib, Hellen – the woman he spent over 14 years in marriage with and raised five children.





In her tribute, Hellen delivered a moving eulogy that captured the essence of the man she loved deeply.



Her words painted a portrait of not only an extraordinary artist but also a kind, gentle soul whose love and warmth defined the lives of those closest to him.





“From the first moment we crossed paths, I knew you were something special. Your talent was undeniable, and your passion for music was infectious,” Hellen stated in a speech read on her behalf.



“But beyond being a musician, you were a kind and gentle soul with a heart that loved deeply.”





Known for his energetic performances and music that resonated with Zambians from all walks of life, Dandy Krazy’s legacy extends far beyond his artistry.





Hellen described him as a visionary and dreamer whose music gave voice to the voiceless and touched countless lives.



“King Dandy, bashi Towela, you were more than just an extraordinary musician. You were a source of light to all who knew you. Your music came from the depth of your spirit, speaking to all who listened,” she said.





But to Hellen and their children, Dandy Krazy was much more than a public figure. He was a devoted husband and father whose love and playfulness filled their home with joy.





“Our home will not be the same because we have lost our personal entertainer, the children and I will miss the playful you, singing and dancing with us. You had an incredible ability to make everyone feel loved,” Hellen shared.





According to the widow, the tragic accident that claimed Dandy’s life served as a stark reminder of life’s fragility, leaving a void in the hearts of those who loved him and that despite the pain of his loss, she found solace in the enduring legacy he leaves behind.





“Your spirit will continue to live through your music, memories, and the countless lives you impacted. To your fans, friends, and family, know that his spirit is still with us—alive in every song, story, and memory we carry forward.”



“Rest in peace, my love. You will never be forgotten. Your music will echo through time, inspiring generations to dream, love, and create.”





Dandy Krazy’s funeral was attended by hundreds, a reflection of his immense popularity and the profound impact of his music on the nation.



His legacy as a trailblazer in Zambian music and a loving family man will forever be etched in the hearts of all who knew him.





By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba January 7, 2025