FUEL PRICES INCREMENT REASON ENOUGH FOR BALLY TO RESIGN

…he has failed to fulfil his promises – Nakacinda

Lusaka…. Thursday December 1, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has said the increase in the fuel prices is reason enough for President Hakainde Hichilema to resign.

Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Red Hot Seat today, Hon Nakacinda said President Hichilema and his administration would have apologized by now if they were people with honour.

He lamented that UPND made fake promises concerning fuel prices.

“If they were men and women of honour, by now we would have seen people apologizing. The promise that Mr Hakainde and the UPND made, they actually presented to the people some kind of calculations that would guarantee that fuel would sell at least K12 per liter.”

“But from the time that the UPND got into government, the opposite has been happening. From K12 to, in the beginning at K21, later on there was a bit of a reduction because there was a by election in Kabwata, then it increased to 23/25, getting almost to K27 now.”

Hon Nakacinda said blaming the increase in the prices of fuel on Covid in China is an invalid reason.

The PF MCC said it is not only on issues surrounding fuel prices.

“But what is amazing is that the President, with all this happening, clearly in contrast with what he promised, he still has the courage to walk out of his house, he takes the podium, picks a microphone and begin to lecture Zambians as though everything is just okay, and wanting to even talk to Zambians as though we don’t think and can’t analyze issues on our own,” he said.

“This fuel increase, from the time UPND got into government is reason enough for a man of conscious, in this case Mr Hakainde Hichilema to tender in his resignation because he has failed to deliver what he promised. But it is not the only promise he has failed to deliver. Look at the disaster in the agriculture sector in relation to FISP, the distribution of the farming inputs, it’s a disaster. I sympathize with the Minister of Agriculture who is being pushed around…”