Fugitive Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda says he will address Zambians online today.

BARELY three days before residents of Petauke Central elect a new lawmaker, the fugitive former holder of the parliamentary says he will address Zambians online today.





Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda, went live on his Facebook page for the first time since he was reported to have gone missing after jumping from a hospital window last year while being guarded by law enforcers.





In the blurred live clip with poor sound quality, Mr Banda, clad in a dark cap and short sleeved light blue shirt, the ex-independent law maker asked his over 144,000 followers to first shared the live clip which started after 19:00.



The businessman, who is visibly lost some weight, then announced in Chichewa that he has a lot of things to discuss but that he would make an online address tomorrow at 11:00 to the electorate in Petauke and Zambians at large.





Mr Banda, who is seen seated in a corner of a room near the door, said “we’ve got a lot to talk”.



“Kuli bantu baku Petauke na Zambia yonse, mailo 11:00hours, tiyeni tikakumane pamene apa tikalabizako nkani yasogolo yatu kuti ibe tyani.



“Nuziba kuli vintu vinyingi ngako votufuniko labilia. Koma mailo 11:00 teyine tilabizhanye. Apa lomba timvwe zau moyo zili tyani…” said in his native language.





Some of his followers expressed concern about his health while others were happy to see the lawmaker who is wanted in the country facing attempted murder and aggravated robbery criminal charges.



A comment from Sepo Samboko Muleya Nabaloba read “iyeee I’ve lost weight eishh i feel for u”.



Another follower Leo Leo Kzn wrote “The guy has slimmed just look at his neck hmmmm bro you are not eating well where you are please even Lusambo is looking good than you”.





For Oswald Rhodes, he was pleased to see the lawmaker and wrote “Am happy to see JJ may God continue blessing you while Kapasa Kapasa queried “Where are you honorable?



Last year around May, Mr Banda was reported to have been abducted but was later found in a weak state in Kafue, Lusaka, before he was taken to hospital for treatment.





He was later charged with aggravated robbery and attempted murder but while recuperating under guard, the lawmaker was reported to have escaped custody through a hospital window at Chipata General Hospital.



He has since been missing.



(Mwebantu, Tuesday, 4th February, 2025)