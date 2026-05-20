Full-Scale Iranian Attack Could Overwhelm U.S. and Israeli Air Defense Systems





Defense analysts warn that if Iran launches a full-scale missile and drone assault, the air defense systems of the United States and Israel could struggle to intercept the sheer volume of incoming threats.





Experts note that large coordinated barrages involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and swarms of drones could potentially saturate interception systems, reducing their ability to defend against every incoming strike.