BREAKING: G.W. Bush’s former NATO Ambassador just EXPOSED the truth about Trump’s Iran “deal” — it resolves NOTHING!G.W. Bush’s former NATO Ambassador just EXPOSED the truth about Trump’s Iran “deal” — it resolves NOTHING!

Donald Trump is selling his Iran deal as a historic triumph. Kurt Volker, the former U.S. Ambassador to NATO under George W. Bush, just told CNN the truth: it’s a temporary band-aid that solves absolutely nothing.

Volker didn’t sugarcoat it for Boris Sanchez. “It’s very temporary,” he said. “It doesn’t actually resolve anything. It’s a temporary memorandum of understanding to set the stage for new negotiations.”

So what IS it actually for? Volker laid it out plainly: it’s about MONEY and OPTICS. “It is meant by both sides to calm markets, bring prices down, get shipping moving again. The Iranians will get revenue out of this. President Trump wants it to stabilize the economy and gasoline prices.”

In other words, Trump started a war that spiked gas prices to $5 and $6 a gallon, tanked the markets, and disrupted global shipping. Now he’s cutting a temporary deal, handing Iran billions in revenue just to clean up the economic mess HE created. And he’s calling it a win.

But here’s the part that should terrify everyone. According to Volker, NONE of the actual dangerous issues are resolved. “Iran is going to very strenuously try to cling to a nuclear enrichment program, to storage of enriched uranium, and they want to assert some kind of control over the Strait of Hormuz going forward.”

Read that again. After all the bombing, all the chaos, all the dead — Iran STILL wants its nuclear program, STILL wants its enriched uranium, and now wants control over one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.

This is what JD Vance is spinning as a masterstroke. This is what Trump is bragging about.

An Iran war that he chose to start — and a “deal” that fixes nothing.

Please like and share if you’re not fooled by Trump’s spin!