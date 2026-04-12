🚨 “GAYTON MCKENZIE CALLS FOR MK AND EFF TO JOIN GNU — SAYS ‘NO WHITE GOVERNMENT WILL GIVE OUR PEOPLE JOBS’ AS DEBATE OVER POWER, RACE AND ECONOMY HEATS UP IN SOUTH AFRICA!” 🇿🇦🔥





Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has sparked intense debate after advocating for the inclusion of the MK Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Government of National Unity (GNU).





Speaking publicly, McKenzie argued that broader inclusion is necessary to address economic challenges and representation, making a controversial statement that “there is no white government that will give our people jobs.”





His remarks have quickly divided opinion across the country, with some supporting the call for a more inclusive government that reflects a wider political spectrum, while others have raised concerns about the implications of such statements on race relations and national unity.





The suggestion to bring MK and EFF into the GNU also raises political questions about the future direction of the coalition government, its stability, and how such a shift could impact policy and governance.





As discussions intensify, many South Africans are now debating whether expanding the GNU would strengthen the country — or create deeper divisions.