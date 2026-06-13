GAYTON McKENZIE HITS BACK AT CRITICS AFTER MANY AFRICAN FANS SUPPORTED MEXICO AGAINST SOUTH AFRICA — SAYS NO COUNTRY OWES BAFANA BAFANA THEIR SUPPORT AND EVERY FAN HAS THE RIGHT TO CHOOSE WHO THEY BACK 🇿🇦🇲🇽🌍🔥





Patriotic Alliance leader and Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has weighed in on the growing debate over why many African football fans appeared to support Mexico instead of South Africa during Bafana Bafana’s World Cup opener.





Responding to the discussion, McKenzie said South Africans should not expect automatic support from other countries simply because they are fellow Africans. According to him, fans whose nations did not qualify for the tournament have every right to support whichever team they choose.





His comments come after widespread debate on social media, where many South Africans questioned why large numbers of African supporters seemed to back Mexico. The discussion has expanded beyond football, touching on issues such as diplomacy, trade relations, xenophobia, African unity and how South Africa is perceived across the continent.





While some people agree with McKenzie’s view that support in football is a personal choice, others believe African countries should stand together when one of their own is competing on the global stage.





The debate continues to divide opinion, with many arguing that the conversation has become much bigger than the result on the pitch.?