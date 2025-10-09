Gen Mkhwanazi: We arrested Katiso Molefe for murder related charges, but we have other cases against him related to drugs. He will be charged.





The R200 million drug consignment stolen from the DPCI office caused a lot of killings including some of the DJ,s. They stole the drugs from a DPCI storage where there were illegal Firearms like AK47 rifles , but they only stole the drugs. We believe those drugs ended up in Johannesburg.





That media briefing I hosted has prevented a lot of deaths, we would be collecting a lot of bodies now. General Sibiya is a baby in the SAPS, he doesn’t know how to carry the responsibility that comes with a badge.





Mkhwanazi says he once blocked Gen Sibiya on the phone after calling him and said he must brief Bheki Cele about the movement in the Senzo Meyiwa,s case. ‘ I said why must I do that ‘, so said Mkhwanazi.