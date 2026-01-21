GENERAL ASSIMI GOÏTA HONORS MALI’S WAR HEROES – TRUE LEADERSHIP IN ACTION! ⚔️



This is what REAL African leadership looks like!





On January 20, 2026, Mali’s Army Day, President of the Transition and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, General Assimi GOÏTA, visited wounded soldiers at the Kati Military Polyclinic and shared a meal with them!





WHAT HAPPENED:



✅ President Goïta PERSONALLY decorated wounded soldiers with the Medal of the Wounded

✅ He shared a military meal with war heroes recovering from combat

✅ He honored their bravery and sacrifice for Mali’s sovereignty

✅ The entire government and military leadership joined him





THIS IS LEADERSHIP:



➡️ Not sitting in luxury while soldiers suffer

➡️ Not abandoning the brave men who defend the nation

➡️ HONORING those who sacrifice for Mali’s freedom

➡️ Standing WITH the troops, not above them





Defense Minister General Sadio CAMARA said it powerfully:



“Their wounds testify to the harshness of combat, but above all to the greatness of their commitment. Decorating them and sharing a meal is not just symbolic – it’s a STRONG MESSAGE: Mali will NEVER abandon its soldiers!”





WHILE OTHERS TALK, MALI FIGHTS:



– Fighting terrorism alongside the AES Confederation

– Defending sovereignty WITHOUT Western help

– Building a FREE and PROSPEROUS Mali

– NEVER forgetting fallen heroes





General Assimi Goïta is showing Africa what sovereignty looks like!



No French troops. No ECOWAS puppets. Just MALIAN SOLDIERS defending MALIAN SOIL!





This is PAN-AFRICANISM in action! Africa defending Africa!



Respect to every wounded soldier! Your sacrifice will NEVER be in vain!



