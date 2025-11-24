🇩🇪 GERMANY JUST WOKE UP 80 YEARS LATE – CONSCRIPTION’S BACK, PANIC MODE ON





Germany spent three decades turning the Bundeswehr into a joke – underfunded, undermanned, pacifist to a fault.



Then Russia rolled into Ukraine and Trump told Europe “handle your own shit.”





Now they’re scrambling to build 260,000 troops by 2035. Starting pay jumped to €2,600/month.



If volunteers don’t show? Mandatory call-ups. Medical exams for all 18-year-old men by 2027.





Their own defense chief says Russia could hit NATO by 2029. That’s 4 years.



The conscientious objector applications are already exploding – young Germans aren’t buying the “defend the Fatherland” pitch.





The real game? Germany’s betting on deterrence. Putin “only understands power,” Merz says.



Problem: you can’t speedrun military culture after 30 years of neglect.





Hardware? Sure. Warriors? That takes generations.



Source: CNN