Ghana And Burkina Faso Signs Free-Roaming Agreement to Cut Cross-Border Phone Costs





Ghana has finalised a new free-roaming agreement with Burkina Faso, allowing citizens travelling between the two countries to receive calls without additional charges.





This will reduce high communication costs and strengthen digital integration not just in the two countries but across West Africa.

Under the agreement, mobile subscribers who cross the Ghana–Burkina Faso border will no longer pay traditional roaming fees for receiving calls or texts.





Travellers will now enjoy local-rate communication services without hidden or extra charges.





Ghana also signed similar free-roaming agreements with Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin and The Gambia.





This is the Africa we want. Next should be a boarder-less Africa. We can do it.