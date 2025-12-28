Ghana Earns $10 Billion From Small-Scale Gold Exports in 2025





Ghana has generated approximately $10 billion in revenue from the export of 100 tonnes of gold produced by small-scale miners in 2025, according to official figures released by authorities.





Ghana is currently the largest gold producer in Africa, overtaking South Africa and Mali to become the continent’s top producer of gold.





Ghana’s annual gold output is around 130–140+ tonnes



Ghana is also ranked among the top gold producers in the world, in sixth position.