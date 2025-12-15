Ghana Man Builds “Noah’s Arks” After Claiming Divine Flood Warning



A man in Ghana 🇬🇭 has gone viral after claiming God warned him of a devastating flood expected in December 2025. Acting on what he describes as a divine message, he has hand-built eight wooden “Noah’s Arks” using traditional tools.





According to him, the instruction was to prepare vessels for families, animals, and anyone who believes. He says he has been working tirelessly, day and night, as curious neighbors look on—some in disbelief, others in quiet support.





While authorities and experts have not confirmed any such flood predictions, the story has sparked widespread debate online about faith, preparedness, and belief, with many praising his dedication and others urging caution.