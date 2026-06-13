Ghana’s govt has strongly pushed back against Canada’s decision to deny Thomas Partey entry for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, calling on Canadian authorities to reconside

Ghana’

s government has strongly pushed back against Canada’s decision to deny Thomas Partey entry for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, calling on Canadian authorities to reconsider. 😳⚖️⬇️





Ghana’s Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, argued that the decision is based on “very weak grounds,” stressing that being charged with a crime does not mean a person is guilty. 🇬🇭🗣️





He pointed out that Partey remains free to live, work, and travel in England while awaiting trial, making it surprising that Canada has effectively treated the allegations as though they were already a conviction. 🤔🇨🇦





Meanwhile, Ghana’s government has formally protested the decision, describing it as “unfair” and questioning whether denying entry based on unproven allegations is consistent with principles of fairness and due process. FIFA has also confirmed that visa decisions are entirely up to host governments and are outside its control. 🌍⚽





The ruling means Partey will miss Ghana’s World Cup opener against Panama in Toronto, dealing a major blow to the Black Stars ahead of a crucial group-stage clash. 🇬🇭





Despite the setback, Partey remains with the Ghana squad in the United States and is still expected to be available for Ghana’s remaining group matches against England and Croatia. 👀🔥🏆