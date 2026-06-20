GHANA’S PRESIDENT JOHN MAHAMA LAUNCHES GLOBAL PUSH FOR SLAVERY AND COLONIALISM REPARATIONS AS AFRICA DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR HISTORICAL WRONGS





Ghanaian President John Mahama has announced the creation of three international panels aimed at advancing calls for reparations linked to slavery and colonialism.





According to reports, the initiative will focus on building global support for reparations, facilitating the return of African cultural artifacts and sacred objects held abroad, and exploring legal avenues for compensation under international law.





Mahama said the panels are intended to strengthen existing efforts and help move discussions from words to action as African nations continue to seek recognition and accountability for the impact of slavery and colonial rule.





The announcement is likely to reignite debate about whether former colonial powers should provide compensation, return cultural treasures and formally address historical injustices.



💬 Should former colonial powers pay reparations to African nations, or is it time to focus on the future rather than the past? 👇🌍🔥