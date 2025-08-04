Ghislaine Maxwell moved to low-risk jail after inmates bombarded her with de@th threats

Socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly been moved to another prison after being ‘bombarded’ with death threats from rapists and murderers who accused her of being a ‘snitch’,

According to The Mail, the convicted sex offender was moved from Tallahassee Federal Jail in Florida to ‘cushy’ low-security Bryan prison camp 100 miles outside Houston, Texas, amid fears she would be killed.

The move, which has been condemned by Maxwell’s victims, came after the disgraced socialite spent two days speaking to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche about more than 100 men connected to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, including Prince Andrew.

Epstein d!ed in jail in 2019, with his death ruled a suicide, but many, including his brother Mark, believe he was murdered before he could be prosecuted on multiple child sex charges.

During a nine-hour interrogation with Mr Blanche, Maxwell was grilled about men including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Bill Gates , and ‘several billionaires’.

The source said: ‘As soon as Ghislaine spoke to the government, she was considered a snitch by other inmates at Tallahassee. There were very real and very credible threats on her life. The prison had dangerous inmates serving time for serious crimes like rape and murder.

‘Tallahassee has not had a permanent governor in some time and is chronically under-staffed. She has faced death threats before but after meeting with the government she was bombarded with them. She had a target on her back.

‘There were real fears inside Tallahassee that they could not guarantee her safety, which is why she was moved.’

Maxwell was moved early on Thursday morning in a two-car convoy that drove ‘for 16-hours straight’ to Bryan, Texas.

She was not shackled during the drive and stopped once for a toilet break in Louisiana.

It is unprecedented for a convicted sex offender such as Maxwell, sentenced to 20 years to be moved to a minimum-security facility like Bryan, nicknamed ‘Camp Fed’.

The source explained: ‘There is a different class of people at Bryan so she is less likely to be attacked. It is an all-female facility.

‘These are non-violent, white-collar criminals. It is a professionally run prison camp with a great warden, working cameras everywhere, and properly trained staff. She is far safer there.’

The source said reports that Maxwell was in an ‘honour dorm’ in Tallahassee and already receiving preferential treatment were untrue.

Bryan prison allows inmates to freely roam its 37-acre grounds, which have ‘limited or no perimeter fencing’, according to the US Bureau of Prisons’ website.