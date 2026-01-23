GILBERT LISWANISO’S LAMENTATION ON HOW SOME MINISTERS AND MPs HAVE FAILED OR BETRAYED PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA





Zambia’s development success is anchored in mindset change, because resource-wise, God has blessed us abundantly.





For us to see real and sustained development, we must have a properly functioning Head of State, supported by a functional Cabinet, Members of Parliament, Directors, Permanent Secretaries, District Commissioners, and everyone down to the lowest level of our governance system. We got a functioning head of state but some of the accessories (appointees) have not helped him to the fullest.





Over the past four years plus of the UPND government, I have never relented in pointing out where I see things going wrong just as I did during the mischievous corrupt and brutal barbaric PF regime that ruined our nation in all angles. I know the truth is often uncomfortable in our political setup, but I was trained to speak the truth, address issues as they are, and never sugarcoat reality and there is a huge price that pays for choosing this lone path.





To date, I still argue that if everyone working with President Hakainde Hichilema had the same energy, seriousness, and commitment that he demonstrates, Zambia would have witnessed far more development than what we are appreciating today. Unfortunately, there are many rotten eggs who have deliberately slowed progress in their offices. Even worse, those appointed to supervise them have gone to sleep, satisfied because their personal lives are comfortable and they are receiving what they anticipated.





Therefore, I fully agree with Gilbert Liswaniso when he says that President Hakainde Hichilema has been betrayed by some ministers, MPs, and others who should have been at the forefront of protecting and advancing the President’s vision. These are issues I have consistently raised, and today, I thank God that I have been vindicated.





However, I must also challenge Liswaniso on one point. As Youth National Chairperson, you have direct and constant access to the President. The question is: have you been informing the President about these issues? because some of us have been consistently telling you leaders where we see problems unless you say you have been telling the president and he hasn’t taken actions then that is a conversation for another day





Zambia has enormous economic development potential, and it does not require President Hakainde Hichilema alone it requires seriousness from everyone. As the President repeatedly emphasizes, we must all produce something. Zambia can change, and we can do better if we change our mindset. But that mindset change must start from the top leadership of the country down to ordinary citizens like myself, Sikaile.





Most of them, the moment President Hakainde Hichilema appointed them, cut ties with the voters. They became arrogant, rude, greedy, and selfish, only trying to resurface now because it is campaign time.



Voters have woken up. This is why many citizens are saying, “I will vote for the President and come back.” It is purely a reaction to the behaviour of these individuals.





It is my sincere prayer that in his second term, President Hakainde Hichilema will not tolerate the incompetence and lack of seriousness that we have witnessed in some appointed officials.





You can easily see that most times the president is by himself just by the way self-centered individuals, criminals, and thieves by how loudly they try to demonize President Hakainde Hichilema left, right, and centre, while those around him never coming out to explain what the government is doing despite having all the resources available to do so.





It is the duty and responsibility of all government officials and party leaders to move around the country explaining the President’s achievements and the developments in the pipeline. There are many things that has been achieved by President Hakainde Hichilema but poorly publicized.





As I always say to those in office who have forgotten their mandate: you are there because Hakainde Hichilema is the President of Zambia—not by miracle.



Sikaile C. Sikaile



Sichifulo Constituency Aspiring MP 2026