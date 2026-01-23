GIVEN LUBINDA DISCUSSES THE PATRIOTIC FRONT ON CHATBACK ON RADIO CHRISTIAN VOICE





By Brian Matambo | Lusaka, Zambia



Patriotic Front Acting President Given Lubinda appeared on ChatBack this morning, 23 January 2026, discussing a range of issues related to the Patriotic Front’s legal battles, internal democracy within the party, and the question of opposition unity as reflected in the recently concluded Chawama parliamentary by-election.





Speaking on Radio Christian Voice, Lubinda painted 2025 as one of the most difficult years in the party’s history, marked by prolonged mourning following the death of former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu and by persistent legal disputes over the leadership and control of the Patriotic Front. He explained that these court cases, many of which have been adjourned multiple times, have delayed key internal processes and created uncertainty as the country approaches the 2026 general elections.





Lubinda said the party had initially planned to hold a general conference in late 2025, but that an injunction obtained through the courts prevented the meeting from going ahead. While stressing that his faction has not abandoned the Patriotic Front, he acknowledged growing frustration with the pace of judicial proceedings.

He stated that the party’s central committee has resolved that it cannot continue waiting indefinitely and is therefore considering holding a general conference under an alternative political umbrella if court rulings do not come in time. According to Lubinda, this approach is intended to ensure organisational readiness for the August 2026 elections, while keeping open the possibility of reverting to the PF name should the courts eventually rule in their favour.





On internal democracy, Lubinda addressed concerns about governance within the party and allegations that incumbency could be used to influence outcomes. He maintained that the Patriotic Front’s constitution provides for continuity of leadership until a conference is convened and does not require an acting president to step aside before contesting.

He also clarified that recent changes within the party, including removals from the central committee, were made in accordance with constitutional provisions that allow the party president to take decisions deemed necessary for the security and development of the organisation, subject to later ratification by the central committee. He further explained that the party’s electoral commission is appointed by the central committee, not by the party president, and that serving party officials or aspiring candidates are barred from sitting on that commission.





Lubinda also used the programme to clarify confusion surrounding presidential aspirations within the party. He explained the distinction between expressions of interest and formal nominations, noting that payments made so far by aspiring candidates were for expressions of interest only. Formal nominations, he said, would only be submitted after an electoral commission is appointed and the nomination window officially opened, at which point aspirants would still be free to withdraw.





Turning to the broader political landscape, Lubinda reflected on the Chawama by-election, which was won by an opposition-backed candidate. He described the result as an indicator of public appetite for political change, while cautioning that electoral success at national level would depend on the degree of cooperation among opposition parties. In his view, a fragmented opposition could still perform competitively, but a united opposition fielding common candidates across presidential, parliamentary, and council races would stand a far stronger chance of victory in 2026.





Throughout the discussion, Lubinda avoided endorsing or criticising individual presidential hopefuls, insisting that questions of popularity and leadership legitimacy should be settled through formal party processes rather than media debate or public speculation. He emphasised that decisions about leadership would ultimately rest with delegates at a properly constituted general conference.





Lubinda concluded by calling for patience among party members and supporters, reiterating that the Patriotic Front remains active on the ground and engaged in broader opposition structures. He said the coming weeks would be critical in determining the organisational path the party takes as it prepares for the next general election.