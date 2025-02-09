Given Lubinda gets bashing for endorsing Why Me insults

Lubinda gets bashing for endorsing Why Me insults



Given Lubinda has stirred up a hornet’s nest on social media by encouraging Francis Kapwepwe A.K.A Why Me, a wayward anti-government critic, to continue his sewer-kind and vulgar approach to politics.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1D7he4ZdkC/?mibextid=oFDknk



The Edgar Lungu aligned PF yesterday Kapwepwe, a hate speech convict to continue his insultious campaign against government while urging young people to emulate him.



After spending a year behind bars for hate speech, Kapwepwe walked straight into the warm embrace of Lubinda and other PF members who declared him a freedom fighter.





“Why Me, you have graduated from being a blogger to being a freedom fighter. You are now a freedom fighter. You fought the battle. Those who thought that they are going to break you must be ashamed because they have failed,” he said.



To ensure there is not shortage of sewer-kind

of insults and political discourse on social media, Lubinda assured Kapwepwe of the Edgar Lungu led PF’s support in his distribution of insults.





“Continue writing. Continue to write, don’t give up because if you give up, those guys will win. Continue to write and write as you will,” Lubinda encouraged Kapwepwe.



He further declared that anyone arrested for hate speech would now belong to the PF family regardless of their political affiliation.





Lubinda accused the UPND of being against anyone who tries to criticise it in any way.



He said despite the outcome of their consequences, young people must always embrace the Why Me kind of writing and talking in their discourse.





“Now if you don’t say, who will? So you young people, we want want to encourage all young people to emulate Why Me nangu bakukaka ukafuma (even if they jail you, you will be released. Tell Hakainde that Why Me is back and he shall no longer be called Why Me, he shall be called Because Of Me,” bragged Lubinda.



In response to Lubinda’s encouragement, Why Me said government should focus on arresting the dollar instead of individuals like him who insult.





Lubinda was Kabwata Constituency member of parliament from 2006 to 2021 but in the last few months of his tenure, he could not walk the streets freely as members of his of party, PF had resolved that best way deal with his poor leadership was to beat him up.



Umconfident that he would retain his parliamentary seat, Lubinda did not seek re-election and the PF adopted Denny Yenga who lost the seat to a ruling party candidate.





By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 9, 2025