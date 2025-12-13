📊 Global Fertility Rate by Continent (2025)



Did you know that fertility rates vary widely across continents?

Here are the latest global estimates for the average number of children per woman:





🌍 Africa: 4.6 children per woman (highest in the world)



🌏 Asia: 2.3 children per woman



🌎 Latin America & the Caribbean: 2.1 children per woman





🪐 Oceania: 2.0 children per woman



🇺🇸 North America: 1.7 – 1.8 children per woman





🇪🇺 Europe: 1.5 – 1.7 children per woman (lowest globally)



🔍 What do these numbers mean?



Africa is the fastest-growing continent demographically.





Europe and North America have fertility rates below the replacement level (2.1), leading to aging populations..





Asia and Latin America sit in the middle, with steady declines over recent decades.



📌 Fertility rates shape the future of population growth, economies, and migration worldwide.