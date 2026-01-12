God blesses Lumumba: The standing DRC fan becomes an unexpected instant millionaire





Kuka Maludinga, the DRC football fan who clad in bright national colour suits, caught the attention of AFCON and the football world by standing still in a Patrice Lumumba statue posture throughout all of DRC games at Afcon has become an instant global sensation and millionaire, approximately now worth 6 million in Zambian Kwacha.





Kuka has allegedly been gifted $300,000 by an anonymous French citizen of Congolese origin after pictures of him finally collapsing in tears after DRC defeat to Algeria last night went viral. Other business offers and high profile meetings are still coming in.





In addition, various global fashion outlets, sports and corporate outfits and TV channels are scrumbling to sign him for advertising purposes in what could be a first mult-million dollar deal for a football fan.





Kuka who has already met high profile football magnates like Patrice Motaepe AFCON President is also scheduled to meet the Algerian football federation and its entire squad to offer apologies and obviously ka something as penance for the Algerian goal scorer who mocked him and made him shed tears and finally fall from his pedestal.





Moral lesson:



Gods time is the best. Through defeat, he has found favor. Do you, be you, and doors will open for you

By Hon. Mainda Simataa