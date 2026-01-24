God removed what wasn’t good for me and replaced it with love – Chile one

ZAMBIAN music sensation Obed Chileshe, known by his stage name as ‘Chile One,’ has started the year on a high note with his new song ‘Yaweh,’ a heartfelt thanksgiving to God for seeing him through life’s toughest battles.

The track, released on Thursday this week, is already making waves, racking up 299,840 views and 18,000 likes on YouTube in just two days.

But beyond numbers, the song tells a story, that of struggle, faith, love and second chances.

In Yaweh, Chile One reflects on a journey that was far from easy.

“I fought battles here and there, survived moments that almost took my life. My face was once covered with shame, but in his own way, he made me shameless. Kwabula Imwe yaweh Ine Teti imbeko,” he shared.

The lyrics echo resilience, showing how God can turn pain into purpose and loss into love.

The visuals bring that story to life. Fans get beautiful looks at his Chilanga mulilo, held just last month, featuring tender moments with his soon-to-be wife, Angela.

The scenes capture more than just celebration, they reflect the blessings Chile One has received.

“He removed what wasn’t good for me and replaced it with love. When I felt alone, he gave me a beautiful wife and partner,” he stated, making the love story genuine, raw, and relatable.

But Yaweh isn’t just a personal testimony, it’s a message for anyone who has faced hardship.

“Trust me, he’s a God of second chances. You can also start again.”

With soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, the song is both a reflection on past struggles and a celebration of new beginnings.

From the first note to the last, Yaweh combines emotion, faith and inspiration, it’s a song for those who have faced shame, battled adversity or felt alone, and a reminder that blessings often come when you least expect them.

With Yaweh, the artiste doesn’t just sing, he testifies, inspires and reminds everyone that God can take your broken pieces and replace them with love, hope and a future worth celebrating.

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba January 24, 2026