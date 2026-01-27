Gorimbo fires back at Chivayo and Mahere

Zimbabwean-born professional mixed martial artist Themba Gorimbo has launched a fierce rebuttal against businessman Wicknell Chivayo and former legislator Fadzayi Mahere following public reactions to his recent remarks on CNN, in which he disowned his family and country of birth.

In the interview, Gorimbo said he no longer feels any attachment to Zimbabwe and does not consider himself Zimbabwean. He revealed that he has cut ties with members of his family, some of whom he has blocked on his phone, and stated that he wants his remains cremated and scattered in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

The interview quickly went viral, sparking heated debate on social media and drawing reactions from high-profile figures.

Chivayo, who has previously clashed with Gorimbo online, reacted scornfully, posting in Shona: “Takagara tazviona hedu kuti irombe iri…” (We had long seen that this one is worthless.)

Gorimbo responded sharply, accusing Chivayo of harassment and questioning his credibility as a businessman. In a lengthy social media post, the UFC fighter told Chivayo to stop attacking him online, saying genuine entrepreneurs do not spend their time chasing gossip on social media or tabloids.

“You can bully other Zimbabweans and buy them but not me,” Gorimbo wrote, adding that while Chivayo may have money, it does not give him authority over others. He also accused the businessman of seeking attention and challenged him to live quietly like global billionaires who focus on their work rather than online spats.

Gorimbo extended his criticism to former Mt Pleasant MP Fadzayi Mahere, popularly known as the “Iron Lady.” Mahere resigned from Parliament less than five months after being elected, citing the alleged takeover of her party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), by impostors.

On Sunday, Mahere posted on social media: “Zimbabwe is a beautiful nation with amazing people. Given the choice, I’d pick this country over and over.”

Gorimbo appeared to interpret the post as a veiled attack on his decision to distance himself from Zimbabwe. In response, he accused Mahere of hypocrisy, claiming she benefited from the same political system she now criticises. He further alleged that she failed constituents who voted her into office and questioned her contribution to ordinary Zimbabweans.

“What have you actually done for the people of Zimbabwe besides posting confusing statements daily?” Gorimbo wrote, contrasting her record with his own philanthropic efforts, including funding boreholes and community projects.

Gorimbo is Zimbabwe’s first fighter to win a bout in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). His professional record stands at 14 wins and six losses (14-6-0). His most recent fight ended in a unanimous decision loss to Jeremiah Wells on November 1, 2025.

Born in Bikita, Masvingo, Gorimbo endured a difficult childhood, losing both parents by the age of 13. He has previously said he survived through illegal diamond mining and smuggling before fleeing to South Africa, where he worked as a gardener and security guard.

Inspired by the film Never Back Down, Gorimbo pursued mixed martial arts, making his professional debut in 2013. He later became the EFC Welterweight Champion before signing with the UFC.

He gained international attention after revealing that he had just US$7 in his bank account before one of his fights, prompting actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to gift him a house. Gorimbo has also used his fight earnings to fund the construction of a water well in his home village in Zimbabwe, providing clean water to the community—prior to his recent statements distancing himself from his family and country.

The public fallout has further cemented Gorimbo’s reputation as one of Zimbabwe’s most polarising sporting figures, dividing opinion between those who admire his rise from poverty and those who view his latest remarks as a rejection of his roots.

