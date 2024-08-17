GOVERNMENT BUYS A BUILDING FOR AROUND $10M FROM A PRIVATE COMPANY- Miles Sampa

SCANDAL AFTER SCANDAL EXPOSURE # 2

GOVERNMENT BUYS A BUILDING FOR AROUND $10M FROM A PRIVATE COMPANY

MBS16.08.2024

A 4 storey building (former MTN next to Citi Bank) on Plot #4647 has been sold to Government for around $10M. It’s located in Rhodespark at Elunda park area towards the Addis Ababa Roundabout on Beit road off Chikwa road. The purchases was made some few months ago via the Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS) whose mandate from the UNIP days is to build or finance affordable houses for ordinary Zambians .

Guess who owned it and sold it to Government vis ZNBS?

It’s Africa Life Insurance (Aflife) company owned by individuals associated to top government power. This then brings in the issue of conflict of interest which is a form of corruption itself. A seller and a buyer should not have vested personal interest especially if its public resources involved.

The Oxford dictionary defines Conflict of Interest as a situation in which a person is in a position to derive personal benefit from actions or decisions made in their official capacity.

The Individual or Individuals concerned need to declare interest before a transaction is concluded where they have direct or indirect personal interest or personal benefit in the short or long term.

This information has been availed to me by a whistleblower who I shall protect and not mention by name.

Every reasonable Zambian knows that ZNBS has a lot of commercial properties in all provinces and some of them even struggling to have tenants. If it in Lusaka not only do they own the famous talk building society but a number of other half utilized commercial building. So buying a private property does not make business sense and they must have been forced or ordered to purchase the property at the exorbitant price.

I hereby CHALLENGE Zambia National Building Society to confirm or deny the above inappropriate transaction. If true they should then state the actual purchase price (declared and undeclared) , source of funds given ZNBS has been illiquid and unable to give mortgages to ordinary citizens. Their pipeline for house loans to citizens been outstanding for years.

I CHALLENGE Aflife to also state their position on the conflict of interest concern that we have on behalf of the people of Zambia. Our is to question on their behalf. When its private entire involved in a transaction then its non of our business but when it’s public funds involved, then its utmost business as opposition to probe on their behalf like we doing now. Video of the building to follow shortly.

Yours truely,

Miles B. Sampa, MP

President; Patriotic Front-PF