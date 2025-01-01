GOVERNMENT CANES SIMON MWEWA LANE FOR HIS INSENSITIVE COMMENTS ON DUNDY KRAZY AND ARTIST THAT HAVE DIED IN ROAD ACCIDENT



MINISTRY OF YOUTH, SPORT AND ARTS

PRESS STATEMENT



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: 1st January 2025





STATEMENT ON DEROGATORY REMARKS BY SIMON CHITAMBALA TOWARDS ZAMBIAN ARTISTS



The Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts has noted with concern the derogatory remarks made by social media content creator Mr. Simon Chitambala, popularly known as Simon Mwewa Lane, on his Facebook page regarding Zambian artists. These comments, which demean and belittle the hardworking men and women in the arts sector, are unfortunate, especially in light of the tragic events surrounding one of Zambia’s renowned artists, Wesley Chibambo, popularly known as Dandy Crazy, who was recently involved in a fatal accident that claimed lives.





As a senior member of society, Mr. Chitambala has a moral and social responsibility to inspire, guide, and encourage the younger generation. Such remarks, however, are not only demeaning but also contrary to the values we seek to promote as a nation. The arts sector plays a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of Zambia, and any statements that undermine its significance are deeply regrettable.





We wish to remind Mr. Chitambala and other stakeholders that if there are any concerns regarding the conduct or performance of artists, the Ministry operates an open-door policy and is always available to engage in constructive dialogue. Publicly degrading our artists is not the way to address any perceived shortcomings.





We also take this opportunity to celebrate the recent achievements of five Zambian artists, namely Mr. Robert Banda, Stanley Mwaba, Ms. Clementina Mulenga and Mr. Chaka Nyathando, who were honored with Special Awards at the prestigious African Music Awards (AMA) Academy.





These accolades are a testament to the resilience, dedication, and talent within the sector. It is disheartening to see these successes overshadowed by unwarranted criticism.





Government through the Ministry stands firm in its commitment to supporting and promoting the welfare of all artists in Zambia. We urge all citizens, particularly influencers and opinion leaders, to use their platforms to encourage positive discourse, build unity, and inspire growth within the creative sector.





We call on Mr. Chitambala to reflect on his statement and consider issuing an apology to the sector. We believe that through constructive engagement, we can all work together to uplift the arts industry and achieve excellence.



Issued by:

Nchimunya Bobby Ng’andu

Principal Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts