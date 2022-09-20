Government position on gay rights has not changed – Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration has been clear and consistent that it does not support gay rights, hence it will not be distracted from addressing pertinent issues affecting Zambians.

The head of State says his stance regarding lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) has been consistent from the time he was in the opposition.

“We must focus our energy in addressing pressing issues affecting our people and not be detracted,” President Hichilema said in a message posted on his Facebook

