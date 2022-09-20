Government position on gay rights has not changed – Hichilema
President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration has been clear and consistent that it does not support gay rights, hence it will not be distracted from addressing pertinent issues affecting Zambians.
The head of State says his stance regarding lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) has been consistent from the time he was in the opposition.
“We must focus our energy in addressing pressing issues affecting our people and not be detracted,” President Hichilema said in a message posted on his Facebook
Mr President,
Lungu and PF with their deeds damaged the moral fibre of the country. The Zambian people know where you stand on this issue. The people making noise are the ones that were in the forefront to ensure that even the last bit of morality was swept aside. Did you hear them make noise during gassing? The only noise they were making was that of trying to accuse you of gassing. PF is not in politics to govern but to steal. They are making noise to district you and your government. You’re now just over a year in government and you should know by now your governments’ weak players and points. It’s time to strengthen them by reinforcing the ministries with some human resources in the form of problem solvers. Bring Nevers Mumba to support the Minister of Information as an Assistant government spokesman. Replace all PF appointed officials in the procurement. They’re there just to derail your government. PHONE RAMAPHOSA AND OFFER TO SELL HIM POWER. HE HAS A REAL CRISIS. TALK TO HIM AND ARRANGE TO TRAVEL TO SA TO DISCUSS THAT. EVEN IF YOU HAVE TO TRAVEL FROM THE US TO SOUTH AFRICA JUST DO IT. HE WILL APPRECIATE THE OFFER. NOW YOU SHOULDN’T WAIST YOUR TIME ANSWERING TO PF. THEY HAVE NO CAPACITY TO LEAD OR TO BE LED. MIND YOU THIS IS A PARTY THAT DOESN’T EVEN KNOW WHEN IT’S GOING TO HOLD IT’S CONVERSION. THEY ARE ALL SCARED OF EACH OTHER’S SHADOW THAT’S WHY CAN FIND TIME TO WRITE INSULTS 24/7
THEY WANT TO REDUCE YOU TO THEIR LEVEL. THE LESS YOU RESPOND TO THEM THE BETTER. RECALL ALL THE PF APPOINTED AMBASSADORS AND HIHG COMMISSIONERS OF HIGH CALIBRE. GIVE YOUNG MEN THE JOB TO RESPOND TO PF. YOU HAVE GIVEN THEM THE FREEDOM THEY DIDN’T HAVE. THIS SHOULD SHOW YOU THAT PF HAD NO LEADERS.
Dont respond to disingenuous idiots who already know the government’s stand. They are just looking for excuses to criticize. Ignoring them only make them more upset.
No matter what HH says, they will find fault.
They are all going directly and on the fast track to hell, those useless ‘Christian’ hypocrites who steal, cheat and lie.