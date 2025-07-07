GOVERNMENT REFUTES CLAIMS OF MASS SHOOTING IN KIKONGE, CONFIRMS TWO DEATHS





Government has dismissed as false and misleading social media reports suggesting that 18 suspected illegal miners were shot dead by police in Kikonge area of Mufumbwe District, North-Western Province.





Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, MP, highlighted the following through a press release by Principal Public Relations officer Mr. Mwala Kalaluka:





✅The claims are not true, only two people were confirmed dead, one injured, and 11 police officers were hurt and two of them were seriously injured during a fracas that broke out as police moved in to disperse thousands of illegal miners.





✅Revealed that over 50,000 illegal miners had converged in the 120-kilometre radius around Kikonge, prompting security reinforcements to manage the situation.





✅Explained that while efforts were made to peacefully disperse the crowd, tensions escalated, resulting in the afforementioned deaths and injuries.





✅And the Minister reiterated his earlier stance that no illegal mining activities will be tolerated in the area, as government moves to restore law and order and protect national resources.





✅The Government has called for calm and urged members of the public to refrain from spreading misinformation that may cause unnecessary alarm.