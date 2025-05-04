GOVERNMENT URGED TO BE TRUTHFUL WHEN DISCUSSING ZAMBIA’S ECONOMIC SITUATION.



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Economist Yusuf Dodia has urged leaders to be truthful and transparent when discussing Zambia’s economic situation.



In an interview, Mr. Dodia acknowledged that the country has made some progress in addressing poverty but emphasized the need for honesty in economic discourse.



He pointed out the inconsistency between government officials warning about unsustainable debt while ordinary Zambians continue to struggle with the rising cost of living.



Mr. Dodia stressed that the cost of living is increasing daily and urged leaders to be candid about the state of the economy, noting that the worsening situation has fueled public frustration.



He further remarked on the inconsistency among officials, with some discussing debt restructuring while others insist that everything is fine, despite widespread economic hardships.



He emphasized that only truthfulness can lead to meaningful solutions.