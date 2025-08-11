GOVT CHALLENGES LUNGU FAMILY OVER HH CASKET RESTRICTION



Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has urged former President Edgar Lungu’s family to publicly explain why they do not want President Hakainde Hichilema near Mr. Lungu’s casket if he is given a state funeral in Zambia.





Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview program, Mr. Kabesha questioned what would happen if President Hichilema approached the casket, and who informed the family that the President intends to do so.





He further wondered why the family insists on this restriction and who told them that President Hichilema wishes to view Mr. Lungu’s body.





The Lungu family has maintained that they do not want President Hichilema to preside over the funeral should Mr. Lungu be buried in Zambia after repatriation.





On August 8, 2025, the Zambian government won a legal battle to repatriate Mr. Lungu’s body for a state funeral, but the family has applied for leave to appeal the decision.





Mr. Lungu died on June 5, 2025, in Pretoria, South Africa.





Two months after his death, the dispute over his final resting place remains unresolved.



Diamond TV