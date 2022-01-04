Tue, Jan 4 2022.

Statement for immediate release .

A Luanshya based Economist and an aspring mayor has challenged the NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT to consider children and dependants of some civil servants vulnerable. Mr Silwamba has shown Concern and has urged the government to consider these people especially when conducting any selection be it in education loans or School bursaries.

In an interview with Afrozam Radio crew, Mr Silwamba a resident of Mpatamatu township said that some pupils and parents are Sad with the fact that schools are about to be opened but they are facing alot of Challenges in managing there families despise having a little source of income to sustain them. “This is owed to the fact that most parents and guiduians are in debt especially those working in the civil service” Mr Silwamba Narrated

“……the situation is a paradox as Many pupils are crying instead of celebrating. This impasse must be resolved as soon as possible. “

He further added that Universal Free Education and Healthcare care promised by the government should not select across social clusters but should Let those who can afford to speak for themselves. ” Let me also not forget to thank the government of the day for the introduction of free education at both primary and Secondary School level and also for improving on the health system in Zambia” Said Mr Silwamba.

Mr Silwamba also said that he is having a tough time speaking for the poor as his statements are considered Political especially that he is a strong Patriotic Front sympathizer.

“Shouldn’t it be that every Zambian has a right to freedom of expression?” he asked with remorse.

And in his remarks, Mr Silwamba bitterly complained that he doesn’t deny having links to the PF but fills that as a responsible citizen it is his duty to speak and contribute in issues of governance regardless of which political party is in power and also congratulated the grade sevens and nine for passing there exams.

This was in an interview with Field Silwamba an economist and aspiring Mayor For Luanshya District.