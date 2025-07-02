GRACE CHIVUBE PRAISES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S LEADERSHIP AND THE ACHIEVEMENTS





LUSAKA – UPND National Trustee, Ms. Grace Chivube, has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for the progress made in the country over the past three years and ten months of his leadership.





Speaking this morning at the UPND National Secretariat, Anderson Kambela Mazoka House, Ms. Chivube thanked the President for stabilising the economy, improving the value of the Kwacha, and spearheading the construction of Southern Africa’s largest solar power plant a 100-megawatt facility in Chisamba that marks a significant milestone in Zambia’s energy sector.





“We thank you, Mr. President, for the work you have done so far. If it were not for you, this country could have been in serious problems. The appreciation of the Kwacha means food prices must now start going down,” she said.





Ms. Chivube also appealed to shop owners across the country to adjust prices of goods downward in line with the recent reduction in fuel prices, noting that continued overpricing is unjustifiable under the current economic climate.





She urged citizens not to fall for propaganda but to focus on the tangible achievements made by the New Dawn Government under President Hichilema’s able leadership.



(c) UPND MEDIA TEAM