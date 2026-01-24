GRADE TWELVE RESULTS SHOW EDUCATION REFORMS WORKING – HH



President Hakainde Hichilema says the recent 70% pass rate at Grade Twelve level shows that Zambia’s education reforms are delivering results.





Speaking when meeting teachers and education stakeholders who paid a courtesy call on him at Community House, President Hichilema said education should be treated as an investment rather than a cost, as it produces the skills needed to drive national development.





He praised both teachers and learners for their dedication, saying success in education depends on cooperation between those who teach and those who learn.





President Hichilema said free education has brought more than 2.5 million children back into school, describing it as one of the most significant policies of his administration.





He disclosed that government will soon move to legislate free education in order to safeguard the policy from future reversal.





The President further pointed to the recruitment of more than 45,000 teachers, the payment of examination fees, and the introduction of a competency-based curriculum as measures contributing to improved learning outcomes.



ZNBC