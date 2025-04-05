Grand Corruption at Unprecedented Levels – Cover Up, Injustice? (Part 5)- Rev Walter Mwambazi

By Rev Walter Mwambazi

Grand Corruption at Unprecedented Levels – Cover Up, Injustice? (Part 5)



Meantime, Bloomberg has written two articles that question our president on his fight against corruption. What makes the fight questionable is the continued persecution of whistleblower Grandy Ntumbo yet the accused persons continue to operate in spite of the cases being in the courts of law.





Recently, I just learned that the life of the whistleblower is in danger (brakes on his vehicle were deliberately removed), beside other such tactics to bring about misadventure.





I ask once again, why is the whistleblower under such persecution? Is this how we treat people that should be hailed as heroes really?



May justice prevail.



PS: April makes it now 27 months with no pay. He is owed over K400,000 in back pay. The lawyers dealing with this case so far have cost $19,000! That fee has been paid by a special organization that deals with the protection of whistleblowers worldwide.





Imagine those who don’t even have such connections. The cases would just die a natural death.



Below is a curated summary of one of the two articles I show here by Chat GPT AI. BLOOMBERG charges for it’s write ups and so one must subscribe to read the whole article.





Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema came to power in 2021 with strong promises to combat corruption, but four years later, his commitment is being questioned. Though he initially gained international praise, particularly from the IMF for economic reforms and debt restructuring, his anti-corruption stance appears inconsistent and selective.





Central to this concern is the case of Grandy Ntumbo, a former Finance Ministry auditor who exposed large-scale corruption involving the misuse of World Bank funds and the abuse of a Treasury account by over 70 government officials. Despite submitting detailed reports, letters, and evidence, Ntumbo faced harassment, threats, and retaliation rather than protection. Although the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) confirmed some of his claims and ordered safeguards, these were largely ignored. He remains locked in a legal struggle and without pay or proper protection.





Meanwhile, the ACC arrested 18 officials from the Finance Ministry in 2023, but no prosecutions have followed. President Hichilema has not publicly addressed Ntumbo’s allegations and continues to insist that his administration is serious about accountability. However, observers—including foreign diplomats and analysts—criticize the lack of follow-through and political will.





Hichilema’s strained relationship with investors has worsened due to surprise policy changes, including increased state control over mining and currency restrictions, raising corruption concerns. Ordinary citizens, grappling with inflation and currency depreciation, are also losing patience.





The Ntumbo case has become a symbol of Zambia’s broader struggle with corruption. A recent court decision allowing a judicial review of his treatment may yet force institutional accountability. Until then, both Ntumbo and Zambia remain in limbo, waiting for real reform.



