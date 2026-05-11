Grassroot Wave Sweeps Monze East as Victor Cheelo Takes Commanding Lead Over Jack Mwiimbu.





With results in from four of six wards, Victor Cheelo of the Grassroot Vote movement has opened a commanding lead over incumbent Jack Mwiimbu, who shifted his campaign from Monze Central to contest Monze East this cycle.





Cheelo is currently ahead in four wards, signaling strong support across the constituency’s rural and peri-urban base.



Mwiimbu has held his ground only in Manungu and Mayaba Wards, both within Monze East, where his personal campaigning appears to have resonated with local voters





The margin between the two is described by on-the-ground observers as “wide,” with Cheelo consolidating early momentum that has not let up as counting progresses. For a candidate running on a grassroots platform, the ward-by-ward spread suggests his message is cutting through beyond a single stronghold.





Mwiimbu’s move from Monze Central to Monze East was one of the most talked-about shifts in this election.



Two wards remain undeclared. If Cheelo holds his current trajectory, the race is effectively sealed. If Mwiimbu can swing either of the remaining wards by a significant margin, he could close the gap, but he would need to overturn not just votes but momentum.





*Monze East Constituency MP Ward results*

1. Chisekese Ward :



– Victor Cheelo 44

– Jack Mwiimbu 0



2. Singonya Ward:



– Victor Cheelo 35

– Jack Mwiimbu 5





3. Chipembele ward :



– Victor Cheelo 36

– Jack Mwiimbu 8



4. ⁠Ufwenuka ward :



– Victor Cheelo 23

– Jack Mwiimbu 18





5. ⁠Mayaba ward:



– Victor Cheelo 0

– Jack Mwiimbu 30



6. ⁠Manungu ward:



– Victor Cheelo 10

– Jack Mwiimbu 19 Chibbabbuka 11



Total:

Victor Cheelo 149

Jack Mwiimbu: 80

Chibbabbuka : 11