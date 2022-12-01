GREYFORD MONDE WANTS TO FACE HH ON THE BALLOT….says Bally should be proud to hand over power to someone he once called “my boy”

MONDE WANTS TO FACE HH ON THE BALLOT

….says Bally should be proud to hand over power to someone he once called “my boy”

Lusaka, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

PF presidential hopeful Greyford Monde says he would love to be on the same ballot paper with President Hakainde Hichilema.

Featuring on Lusaka Music Radio today, Hon Monde expressed optimism that the Head of State would be proud to hand over power to someone he once called “my boy.”

Hon Monde, who was once in the UPND said President Hichilema would not be selfish to remain as President forever.

“I would really want to see President HH and I on the same ballot paper. I am sure he is going to be very happy and proud that from his political party, and probably one of the people he called my boy is now the one taking over,” he said.

“And I am sure he would be happy to hand over power without a problem, to me because I think at that stage he will know that the contribution he made in me to a certain extent is what is going to be exhibited. I don’t think that he would want to be selfish, to remain a President forever and that he would not want anyone to take over from him.”

Reacting to those that are alleging that he stole the money he used to apply as a candidate for the PF Presidency, Hon Monde said such people least expected him to participate in such a race.

“Everyone speaking like this (saying that I stole the K200,000) for the PF presidential nomination) where can Monde get the money? Whether its envy or jealous, I don’t know but I think much more is that they are threatened but my coming on the platform,” he said.

“I think they least expected that a person like myself can come on such a platform and challenge for this position. I want to say to you that you are in for a game with Greyford Monde.”

Meanwhile, Hon Monde has called on all well-meaning Zambians to support him as he wrestles his way to the party’s top job.

He said that he wants to be a torch bearer for the young people.

“From the beginning, I have always been the youngest on a list of those that would want to contest. When I wanted to be the MP I was the youngest, people said what they said, eventually I became MP,” he said.

“When I became MP again I was the youngest in the cabinet. I want to tell you that all of this was not achieved through myself, it is through the support of those that are speaking, those that are encouraging me to do more. The young people, I want to be your torch bearer, I want to be that person who you should be saying if he can make it I can also make it.”