Guinea-Bissau Junta Bars Coup Leader From Presidential Race

G’Bissau Junta Bars Coup Leader From Presidential Race



Guinea-Bissau’s ruling junta, which seized power last month, has said that its leading general will not be allowed to run for president after handing power back to civilians.





After ousting outgoing leader Umaro Sissoco Embalo on November 26 in the wake of the presidential vote, the army suspended the electoral process and announced it was taking control of the coup-prone West African country for a period of one year.





The junta then raised suspicions that Embalo had orchestrated the coup to keep himself in power by appointing his ally General Horta N’Tam as interim president.





In a “charter of the transition” published by the presidency late on Monday, which is intended to provide a legal framework for the period under military rule, both N’Tam and the junta’s prime minister “are not eligible to stand as candidates in the presidential and legislative elections at the end of the transition period”.





Under the framework, neither will be able to head a political party.



The charter does, however, provide for the adoption of a law offering amnesty to those who committed “acts of subversion of the constitutional order on November 26, 2025”