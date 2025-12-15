Guinea-Bissau: The wife of the ousted president, Emballo Sissoko, was transporting 5 million euros in a private plane bound for Portugal (Confidential Africa)!





Just days after the double exfiltration of ousted President Umaro Sissoco Emballo, revealed exclusively by Confidentiel Afrique, a new political and legal earthquake has shattered the upper echelons of the political and military establishment in Bissau. A case involving the transfer of 5 million euros in foreign currency was discovered aboard a private aircraft chartered by the deposed President Umaro Sissoco Emballo, who was holed up in Casablanca—the inside story of this intriguing affair.





His wife, who had remained in Bissau despite her husband’s frequent flights between Bissau, Dakar, Brazzaville, and Casablanca, was on board the plane alongside another woman named Myriam Lopes dos Reis and Mefazzione Cabrinne Gomes Fernandes, the man presented as the courier of the currency destined for Portugal, acting on behalf of the Emballo presidential couple. According to exclusive sources obtained by Confidentiel Afrique, the private jet picked them up the day before they departed from Guinea-Bissau. Only a few coup generals were aware of this “special trip,” our source revealed. Before leaving, they loaded 5 million euros onto the plane.





US intelligence services alerted Portuguese authorities to the aircraft



According to credible information obtained by Confidentiel Afrique, the plane from Bissau landed at Figu Maduro Airport, near Lisbon, carrying the wife of ousted President Umaro Sissoco Emballo and a courier named Mefazzione Cabrinne Gomez Fernandez. Alerted by US intelligence services to the Portuguese authorities, an authorised source told Confidentiel Afrique that the Portuguese police boarded the aircraft and discovered two briefcases containing an estimated 5 million euros in foreign currency.

Instead of landing at Lisbon Airport (the Portuguese capital), the plane touched down on the tarmac at Figu Maduro Airport to avoid attracting too much attention from Lisbon airport services. This was a well-planned and coordinated currency transport operation. The courier’s name is Mefazzione Cabrinne Gomes Fernandes, born in 1983. He is currently in the custody of the Portuguese Judicial Police.

There are allegations of internal complicity within the civil and military aviation authorities in Bissau. Was Umaro Sissoco Embaló orchestrating the operation from his luxurious residence in Casablanca (Kingdom of Morocco) with a small circle of coup plotters?





According to credible information obtained by Confidentiel Afrique, Umaro Sissoco Embaló’s wife, Myriam Lopes dos Reis, was on board the plane. They had left Bissau for Portugal.



By Ismael AÏDARA (Confidential Africa)