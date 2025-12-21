GUNMEN KILL NINE IN SOUTH AFRICA TAVERN ATTACK



(BBC) A manhunt is under way after a shooting at a tavern in South Africa left nine people dead and another 10 injured.





Police said seven men and two women were killed in Bekkersdal, near Johannesburg, after about 12 unidentified gunmen arrived in two vehicles and opened fire at patrons.





The shooting happened at about 01:00 local time on Sunday (23:00 GMT Saturday) and the perpetrators “continued to shoot randomly as [people] fled the scene”, police added.





South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world. Sixty-three people were killed every day on average between April and September this year, according to police figures.





Murders are often the result of arguments, robberies and gang violence. The motive for this killing is not clear.





At the scene, deputy provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the perpetrators, armed with pistols and one AK-47, were “unprovoked”.





“The poor patrons were just enjoying themselves when people came and shot,” he said.

Two of the victims were shot outside the tavern as they tired to flee and a third was a taxi driver who had dropped off a passenger nearby, Maj-Gen Kekana added.