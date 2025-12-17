UPDATE: GUNS, GANGS & GRABBED BUILDINGS: INSIDE JOBURG’S HIJACKING HELL



Johannesburg is gripped by fear amid explosive allegations that a shadowy criminal outfit known on the streets as “Boko Haram” is orchestrating a wave of violent building hijackings across the city. Sources claim the group is allegedly controlled by an underworld figure nicknamed “John Wick,” said to be Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala a name that has long circulated in crime intelligence whispers.





The gang is accused of forcefully seizing residential and commercial properties, turning once-safe buildings into lawless strongholds and terrorising tenants and owners alike.

The deadly reach of this alleged syndicate came into sharp focus with the shocking killing of popular figure DJ Warras. He was brutally shot dead, according to reports, while attempting to reclaim a hijacked property a move that may have cost him his life.





As communities demand answers and justice, police face mounting pressure to dismantle the networks allegedly fueling Johannesburg’s building hijacking crisis before more blood is spilled.