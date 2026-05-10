BREAKING NEWS: Hackers Allegedly Seized Control Of Ekurhuleni’s IT Billing System And Reduced Municipal Debt Owed By Residents And Businesses — South Africans Are Now Divided Between Calling It A Major Cybercrime Scandal And Praising The Hackers For “Helping” Struggling Communities





Reports claim that hackers managed to infiltrate the City of Ekurhuleni’s IT billing system and manipulated municipal billing data, allegedly reducing or clearing property rates debt owed by some residents and businesses. The shocking incident has raised serious questions about the security of municipal systems in South Africa and whether millions — or even billions — of rand could have been affected.





The alleged cyberattack is now being viewed as one of the most embarrassing municipal IT breaches in recent years. Experts warn that if hackers were able to access and alter financial records so easily, it could expose massive weaknesses inside local government digital infrastructure.





While many South Africans are condemning the incident as criminal and dangerous, others on social media are reacting differently, with some jokingly calling the hackers “heroes” because of the heavy financial pressure many residents face due to rates, electricity, water bills, and rising living costs.





Critics say the incident proves municipalities are failing to protect sensitive public data, while supporters argue that ordinary citizens are already suffering under high unemployment, poverty, and increasing municipal debt.





Authorities are expected to investigate how the hackers gained access, who benefited from the altered debt records, and whether insiders may have assisted in the operation.



If your municipal debt was suddenly cleared by hackers, would you report it or keep quiet?