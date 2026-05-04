Hailey made Justin Bieber sell his catalog because they were going br0ke 

The singer revealed that he sold his music catalog for about $200 million just to give his wife, Hailey Bieber, the money.

He explained that Hailey was having production issues with her new skincare brand, Rhode, which she started in 2022, so he stepped in to help financially.

In 2025, things paid off when e.l.f. Beauty offered up to $1 billion to buy the brand, and they accepted the deal. Hailey stayed on as a top executive.

While Offset was allegedly che@ting on Cardi, and Klay was allegedly che&ting on his most loved girlfriend, Megan, Justin Bieber was doing everything to make

wife happy and ready to do more

Also, while everyone was saying he sold his catalog because he was s:ck or taking sub:stance, it turns out it was actually for a good reason

Partners are meant to support each other 