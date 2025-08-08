Hamas accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of sacrificing hostages for his personal Gain

Hamas has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of endangering the lives of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza in order to advance his own political agenda.

In a statement released Thursday, August 7, the militant group said Netanyahu’s recent comments about taking full military control of Gaza represent a “blatant reversal” of ongoing ceasefire and hostage negotiations. The Israeli leader made the remarks during an interview with Fox News, stating that Israel plans to maintain military control over Gaza going forward.

“Hamas views these statements as a deliberate sacrifice of the remaining hostages to serve Netanyahu’s personal interests,” the group said. “His actions confirm why he withdrew from the last round of negotiations, despite the proximity to a final agreement.”

Netanyahu’s comments came just hours before Israel’s security cabinet was set to vote on a proposal for the full reoccupation of Gaza — a move that has sparked division within Israeli society. Many citizens are pushing for an end to the war and the safe return of hostages, rather than further escalation.

Hamas condemned the plan as a “continuation of the policy of extermination and displacement” and warned that Gaza would “remain resistant to occupation.” The group also urged the international community to reject Netanyahu’s stance and pressure Israel to return to the negotiating table.

The Israeli government has not yet issued a direct response to Hamas’ statement.