Harare Woman Arrested For Stalking Boyfriend For 3 Years After Getting Dumped

Harare Woman Arrested For Cyberstalking Boyfriend For 3 Years After Getting Dumped

A Harare woman has been arrested over allegations that she stalked her former boyfriend for three years after he dumped her and ended their relationship. Prosecutors allege Annalisa Muguwe repeatedly pursued the businessman despite a court-issued protection order, with the matter later escalating into alleged cyberstalking and harassment. The dramatic case, which has been unfolding over several years, has now landed before the courts.

Three-Year Pursuit Ends In Arrest

Authorities allege the saga began after the businessman ended his relationship with Muguwe and cut off contact.

Investigators claim that instead of moving on, she allegedly continued trying to maintain contact with him through various channels over a period of three years.

A source close to the investigations said:

“The complainant tried to move on, even sought protection from the courts, but the accused allegedly kept coming back again and again.”

Another source alleged that the contact attempts became increasingly persistent.

“She allegedly started stalking him through social media, through friends, through anyone linked to him. It became a full-blown obsession.”

The businessman is said to have eventually turned to the courts after allegedly failing to stop the unwanted contact.

Protection Order Failed To End Contact

According to court allegations, Muguwe was placed under a protection order on 14 February 2025.

Prosecutors allege the order prohibited her from contacting, threatening or insulting the complainant. However, the State claims she continued attempting to reach him through calls and text messages.

The allegations go further.

Prosecutors claim she also attempted to contact members of the complainant’s immediate family despite the court directive.

The matter was eventually reported to Rhodesville Police Station, leading to her arrest and court appearance. When she appeared before a magistrate on 27 February 2026, Muguwe pleaded not guilty to the allegations against her. The matter was subsequently remanded for trial.

Cyberstalking Allegations Raise Stakes

Investigators allege the dispute took a new turn after the businessman left Zimbabwe.

According to sources, the alleged harassment shifted online and became more intense.

One source claimed:

“That’s when the cyber attacks allegedly intensified. There are claims she started spreading damaging information and trying to tarnish his image just to get his attention.”

Authorities say the alleged conduct forms part of the basis for charges under the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

The businessman has largely stayed out of the public eye throughout the dispute. However, sources claim he sought legal intervention after repeated efforts to distance himself allegedly failed.

“He tried everything, distancing himself, ignoring her, but it didn’t stop. That’s why he got a protection order.”

For now, the allegations remain before the courts and have not been proven. Muguwe is expected to return to court as the case continues to unfold.

The case has also drawn attention to the growing number of disputes that spill into the digital space, with police warning that cyberstalking and online harassment can carry serious legal consequences. As the court process continues, all eyes will be on the outcome of a case that allegedly began with a break-up and ended with criminal charges.