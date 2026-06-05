Hardline Iranian MP warns against post-war rise of ‘liberals’

Iran MP warns against post-war rise of ‘liberals’

Hardline Iranian lawmaker Hamid Rasaei said the Islamic Republic would win the war but warned supporters of the government that the main danger could come afterward.

Speaking at a state-organized rally, Rasaei said: “This war will certainly end with Iran’s victory, but the problem is after the war.”

He warned that “liberals,” “West-leaning” figures, those who had regrets and officials whose “calculation system has changed” could come to power after the war.

“If they come to power, the situation will become like this,” Rasaei said.

His remarks came amid mounting hardline pressure over negotiations with the United States, with ultra-conservative figures warning against concessions and accusing some officials of weakening the Islamic Republic’s wartime position.