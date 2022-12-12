Harry Kalaba has no moral and legal legitimacy to call for early elections – Mweetwa

December 13th, 2022

CHOMA – UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has challenged opposition Citizens First president Harry Kalaba to reorganize himself and seek audience with his Malawian extravagant Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for misleading him.

Mr. Mweetwa said President Kalaba must find out why he lost the August 2021 Presidential elections when his prophet assured him that he would win instead of calling for unjustified early elections.

He says it is shocking to hear Harry Kalaba calling for early elections claiming that President Hichilema has failed to govern the country as he wondered where the opposition derives his moral legitimacy to make such an assertion.

“The man stood for elections in 2021 and failed lamentably despite being lied to by his prophet that he stood greater chances of winning the elections. His party did not produce any Member of Parliament, Mayor or Council Chairman. He doesn’t even have a councilor and today he wants to rise on top of the mountain to call for early elections. My advice to him is sela tubombeko. We have the people’s mandate and we are delivering,” he said.

Mr. Mweetwa who is also Choma Central Member of Parliament and Southern Province Minister said the opposition leader is playing politics of poverty as he is pretending not to know the amount of progress that President Hichilema and the UPND have achieved in the last 18 months.

He further revealed that the party has resolved to float President Hakainde Hichilema as its Presidential candidate in the 2026 General elections because he has proven to be a reliable and action oriented leader whose works are speaking for themselves.

“This is the president who has gone for one year four months without a salary, a President whose financial prudence remains unmatched. This is the President who has told his cabinet and ministers that no one is going to drive a brand new vehicle before attending to challenges of the people,” he said.

And Mr. Mweetwa has cautioned the UPND leadership to stop having a mentality that Southern province is a UPND stronghold, saying it was only a stronghold when the party was in opposition adding that the PF lost elections because they took for granted that they had strongholds and relented on campaigns.

The party Spokesperson who was speaking when he received defectors from the PF in Choma today called on members to have a spirit of accommodating new members by forgiving and loving those that are defecting to the ruling UPND.

(C) THE FALCON