By Balewa Zyuulu

Opposition Democratic Party-DP- Harry Kalaba led faction has threatened to take legal action against the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ-for refusing to accept nomination papers from their candidates in the forthcoming Kabwata Parliamentary by-election and Liangati and Sokontwe wards in western and Luapula provinces respectively.

According to Mr Harry Kalaba, ECZ refused to accept nomination papers from DP candidates yesterday on grounds that the party had two rival camps.

Addressing the media this morning, Mr Kalaba says the party is dismayed by the decision and has since decided to write to the commission over the matter.

Further, Mr Kalaba says depending on the ECZ’s response, the party will take the matter to the constitutional court as it feels the commission erred and disfranchised the electorate of candidates of their choice.

Mr Kalaba argues that the matter which is active in the courts of law involves him in his individual capacity and has no bearing on the operations of the party.