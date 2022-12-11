HATRED TOWARDS GENEROUS PEOPLE IN ZAMBIA IRKS THE BULLDOZER

…as he donates k100,000 to St. Margaret UCZ Choir in Munali

Lusaka, Sunday, December 11, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Whilst some people expected the Bulldozer to quit charity works following the loss of his seat in Kabushi Constituency, former Lusaka Province Minister Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo has continued putting smiles on the faces of Zambians with his generous gestures.

Earlier today as he graced the launch of the album for the choir at the United Church of Zambia, St Margret Congregation in Lusaka’s Munali Constituency, Hon Lusambo gifted the choir with K100,000 meant to buy a bus.

The former Lawmaker says he will never stop giving because giving is a blessing.

“It’s only in Zambia where I have seen generous givers arrested. This shocks me a lot. We are being told that there is power in giving, there are blessings in giving. They found me giving in Kwacha and they were like this one gives generously, we should remove him (as the area MP),” he said.

“So I said I will never stop giving; better they kick me out of Parliament but I will be giving. Because there is nothing in Parliament. But there are blessings in giving. So if giving is a crime, I will be getting arrested every day.”

And the former Lusaka Province Minister called on the church to pray for former President Edgar Lungu as he is the only surviving former Head of State.

“At the moment we only have one former President. Have you ever seen us taking the elderly to those places they use to accommodate the elderly? We keep them in our homes. Every country or every institution has what they call memory,” he said.

“We keep the elderly in our homes so that we know where the country is coming from, where we are and where we are going. So we should be praying for former President Edgar Lungu. All the former presidents are gone; he is the only one we are remaining with.”

Hon Lusambo also called on the church to pray for current leaders.

He says when those that have Christ in them lead people are happy but when those that don’t have lead people cry.

“This country is for everyone. It isn’t for President Hakainde, it isn’t for politicians, it’s for everyone. Politicians are just few. This country is in your hands. You’re the ones who give politicians power,” he said.

“Today if you think that what you see in Peter isn’t pleasant, you’re the ones to decide no this is not why we gave you power. So let us pray for leaders. If they are leading us well, let’s pray for them, if they are not, let us pray for them so that they change and start leading us in a good manner.”

Meanwhile, Hon Lusambo has implored Zambians to spread love during this festive season.

He has said Christians should live in a manner that reflects Jesus Christ’s image.

“Festive season is the time for showing love. Jesus Christ was born to unify the world. Things are not going well in the country, people in church are supposed to stand in prayer so that things go well in the country,” he said.

“This is why you hear that homosexuality has come… people in church should pray so that he rescues us from this evil because Zambia is a Christian nation. We need to live a Christ like life. When you have food and your neighbor doesn’t have and you’re locking yourself up with your family then where is your Christianity?”