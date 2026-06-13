Have Imperial Forces Played an Active Hand in the Ass@ss!nation of African Heads of State in the Past?

Have Imperial Forces Played an Active Hand in the Assassination of African Heads of State in the Past? (Since 1960)



by Rev Walter Mwambazi



The book “Five Major Reasons Africa is Poor” lists “Poor Governance” as one of the leading causes. Whilst I don’t consider it the main cause of poverty, it is a very cardinal reason because it eliminates the means by which resources can be managed equitably for the benefit of the African people.





In view of that, we see a scenario where rich countries (in natural resources) end up with debilitating poverty (examples include Liberia, Niger Delta [Nigeria] and the most heartbreaking – the DR Congo). These natural resources end up becoming what are known as “intensifiers” to further worsen an already bad situation.





But one cannot ignore the influence of imperial forces in ensuring this situation persists. We know for a fact historically that some of our best “sons of the soil” were killed with support from key imperial forces from Belgium, France, UK and the USA. This was mainly the work of intelligence organizations such as the CIA and similar agencies – for “regional interests” and “stability”.





These “forces” worked with key Africans within those countries who “facilitated” these assassinations. These were typical “Judas Iscariots” who betrayed these great sons of Africa.





Today I share a list of these presidents. Some cases have since been clearly revealed to have been supported by the imperialists whilst others are still suspected.





Either way, it is no secret that a combination of greed, corruption, selfish interests (of the few – the “Judas Iscariots”) led to these murders. And it is also no secret that these heads of state refused to “play ball” and ultimately, this led to their being deposed.





So, to answer the question – a resounding YES.



Here is the list…



✍🏾 1. Patrice Lumumba – Congo 1961

Handed by Mobutu’s army to his sworn enemies, he (together with two of his colleagues) were beaten and tortured before being shot by mercenaries (Belgian) at the hands of Katangese government officials. His body was buried, then later exumed, chopped into pieces and dissolved in a drum of sulphuric acid.





Update: Belgium did render an official apology to the Congolese people and recently, Lumumba’s daughter led a delegation that received the only body part of Lumumba in existence, a tooth. That was taken back to Congo and buried in a state funeral. 🥺





✍🏾 2. Louis Rwagasore – Burundi 1961

Two weeks after being elected Prime minister, he was assassinated by a Greek national (Georges Kageorgis) at the direction of leaders of a rival political party with the probable support of Belgian Residents in Burundi.





Many don’t know this, but Burundi has gone on to suffer the assassinations of another three heads of government between then and now.





✍🏾 3. Thomas Sankara – Burkina Fasso 1987

After being shot to death by a squad of soldiers sent to execute him at a cabinet meeting, his body was buried in an unmarked grave. The man behind his assassination – best friend Blaise Compaore – took over as head of state afterwards.





Investigations showed a clear link with France where Sankara’s policies had created enemies who were more than happy to see him dead.



✍🏾 4. William R. Tolbert, Jr. – Liberia 1980

Conflicting stories make it hard to be certain but record show that the latter years of Tolbert’s rule grew more authoritarian and after the terrible Rice riots of 1979, the environment was ripe for the coup led by Master Sergeant Samuel Doe.





The later Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Monrovia alleged the CIA’s involvement. This could be as a direct affront to the non-aligned position taken by Tolbert with a leaning toward communist countries





✍🏾 5. Muammar Gaddafi – Libya 2011

The USA was directly involved in coordinating the deposing of his regime and an actual direct attack and presence during the entire period. This is one case where there is no doubt as to why and how it happened.





✍🏾 6. Juvénal Habyarimana and Cyprien Ntaryamira – Rwanda & Burundi 1994

A surface to air missile was used to shoot down the presidential plane that carried both heads of state that killed them both. This was the spark that ignited the horrific 100 Day Rwandan Genocide. Though circumstances remain scanty, evidence points to several players including international espionage from leading agencies.





✍🏾 7. Eduardo Mondlane – Mozambique 1969

Though Mozambique had not yet gained independence, Mondlane was the leader of Frelimo and was leading resistance to Portuguese rule from Tanzania when a bomb planted in a book killed him.



This was organized by the Portuguese secret service.





✍🏾 8. Sylvanus Olympio – Togo 1963

Even though Étienne Eyadéma confessed to have personally fired the fatal shot that killed the president, it was no secret that Olympio had frosty relations with France at the start of his rule which was worsened by his refusal to enlist ex-French troops and his totalitarian stance in his later rule.



So then…



It is certain that had Africa not experienced the spill over effect of the cold war and neocolonialism, chances are higher that more stability could have been achieved. Unfortunately as the saying goes, when elephants fight, it’s the grass that suffers.





There is no doubt that imperialist forces and agencies took advantage of the governance challenge coupled with the usual factors of greed, corruption and selfish ambition over the masses and what would be best for them.



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You may purchase the book “Five Major Reasons Africa is Poor” by visiting the link below…



https://5majorreasonsafricaispoor.com