“HE MUST GO!” – MPofu Unloads on Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF in End-of-Year Blast



As the curtain falls on the year, Zimbabwe’s outspoken legal heavyweight Thabani Mpofu has delivered a blistering verdict on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling ZANU-PF party, describing them as leaders imposed on citizens rather than chosen by them.

In a sharply worded reflection, Mpofu argues that Mnangagwa has failed to earn any moral authority to govern, accusing him of dragging the nation backwards while presiding over decay, division and dysfunction.





According to Mpofu, 2025 has been a year in which ZANU-PF exposed its emptiness, more interested in internal squabbles, self-enrichment and “twerking for coin” than in serving a suffering nation. He says the party has betrayed the values of the liberation struggle, insisting this is no longer the movement of icons like Herbert Chitepo, despite trading on their names.





Looking ahead, Mpofu calls 2026 a decisive year for unity, organisation and collective rejection of failed leadership. He urges Zimbabweans to demand ethical, competent leaders in politics, the church and public life, warning that choices made next year will define the nation’s future.