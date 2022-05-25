Headman Njobvu advises HH to verify reports he receives from officials

HEADMAN Nyamtuma Njobvu of Kapoche constituency in Sinda district has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to be careful with his government officials as they tarnish his name on the ground.

In a statement, Njobvu reminded the President that in most cases the positive reports he received about what was transpiring on the ground were not correct.

“My message to our President Hakainde Hichilema is, be careful; be clever with the people you have whom you entrusted to advise you or report to you because they will lie to you about what is happening on the ground. Mr President, confirm the reports by going round the country and see how your people suffer than believing their reports which are not true” he said

Njobvu said some government officials on the ground were tarnishing government’s name due to their untrusted activities and failure to convince the public to have patience and trust in the government.

“Your people on the ground are tarnishing your name. Go round and see the true picture of what is happening,” Njobvu said further. “From the time we changed government, change is pathetic. Look, CDF money is out but people are not funded. As a result, people are complaining that is this the development we expected? We expect development which this party in government promised during campaigns. We can’t talk of PF now, it’s gone. We expect this government to correct things as per our expectations.”

On agriculture, Njobvu said it was sad that government was allowing briefcase buyers to rob farmers.

On maize, he said there would be no bumper harvest to talk about this season.

“There is no bumper harvest this year

because of late inputs delivery and poor rainfall pattern. We don’t have maize and it’s difficult to sell some because even now some families sleep on empty stomach while at times, they eat pumpkins,” said Njobvu. “Remember that during campaigns you depended on the poor for your victory because your fellow well up can’t vote for you. So, if you dump a poor person, then the nation won’t move in a positive direction.’ – The Mast